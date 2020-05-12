Celebrate the start of summer with Generation Wild on May 29 at 3 p.m.

This year, the last school bell won’t actually ring. So let’s officially ring in summer all across our colorful state. On Friday, May 29 at 3 p.m., grab a bell, step outside and ring it for the kids and the teachers. Ring it for the front line. Ring it for what really matters. And ring in better days ahead.

Ring in Summer is brought to you by Generation Wild, a statewide movement to get kids and families outside more often. We’re all about creating opportunities to connect kids to the outdoor world. Let’s create the ring heard ‘round the Rockies and bring everyone together to release a little joy into the wild (while keeping a safe distance, of course). We’ll be sharing the news across all our traditional media and social channels. Watch our video to get inspired (also available in Spanish).

To make bells ring throughout Colorado, we need your help. Please download our social toolkit with tips on sharing the event and capturing the moment, like joining the Facebook event and using the hashtag #RingInSummer on social posts you share. Social posts are available in English and Spanish.

We’ve all been through a lot these last few months, and we’ll have challenging days ahead. But we hope you’ll join Generation Wild and kick off summer with a clang. Set a reminder on your phone for May 29 at 3 p.m., and let’s ring out hope and gratitude from our front porches, balconies and sidewalks in every corner of Colorado.